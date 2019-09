LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Economic Development Commission announced today Carvana, a leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars, will locate an inspection and distribution center in West Memphis, Ark. The company plans to invest approximately $40 million in the building, equipment and infrastructure, and create more than 400 jobs in the coming years.

“Carvana is an upstart company that is changing the used car industry through technology and great customer service,” said Gov. Asa Hutchinson. “That’s just the sort of business model we have sought in our recruiting efforts, and we’re pleased to see these high-paying jobs coming to the Delta.”