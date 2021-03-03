FOX16’s Donna Terrell to emcee 20th Century Club’s Hope Ball- MASKerade March 13

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- FOX16 anchor Donna Terrell will emcee 20th Century Club’s Hope Ball-MASKerade on Saturday, March 13.

The black-tie optional MASKerade will be held in two separate ballrooms, one in the Wally Allen Ballroom at the Statehouse Convention Center and the second room is inside the Marriott Grand Ballroom. There are options to attend either in person or virtually.

Event officials say guests can start arriving at 6 p.m. and dinner will be at 7 p.m.

David Bazzel, host of 103.7 The Buzz’s “The Show With No Name” will also emcee the event.

The Angels of Hope, high school juniors from around central Arkansas who volunteer at the Lodge and CARTI Cancer Center, will be presented by their fathers during the event.

Kim Cherry will also be recognized as the recipient of the 2021 Distinguished Service Award and Southland Casino and Racing will be named the Hope Award winner.

There will be a live auction conducted by Bill Hartnedy of Blackmon Auctions, Inc.

The 12 SOUND BAND will have a live stage show until midnight.

The event is chaired by Emily Young and Lydia James.

The 20th Century Club provides no-cost, temporary lodging to medically and financially-qualified cancer patients receiving outpatient treatment in facilities across central Arkansas. The 20th Century Club has 132 active, career and first-year members, along with 227 sustaining members. According to officials with the 20th Century Club, the average patient stays 42 days, but their longest combined stay by a patient and caregiver was 444 days.

For more information on the Hope Ball or the 20th Century Club, contact the Lodge at 501-907-1760 or visit the website at www.hopeawayfromhome.org.