Franklin County Sheriff pleads not guilty in Federal Court to striking inmates

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA) — Franklin County Sheriff Anthony Boen has been indicted on three counts involving a Federal Civil Rights case.

Tuesday morning Boen was called before Magistrate Judge Mark E. Ford at the Fort Smith Federal Courthouse.

According to the indictment Boen is facing three counts.

Count 1: Boen punched an inmate in the back of the patrol multiple times in the head while handcuffed on September 14, 2017, according to the indictment.

Count 2: On November 21, 2018, an inmate was brought to the detective’s office at the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and the inmate was pushed to the floor and Boen then grabbed his hair and beard, according to the indictment.

Court 3: On December 3, 2018, Boen struck another inmate in the head while the person was handcuffed to a bench at the jail, according to the indictment.

Boen pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Judge Ford released Boen on a $5,000 bond. His next court date is set for February 3, 2020.

According to the judge, the conditions of the bond require Boen to relinquish all duties as sheriff except for signing checks. He will also not be allowed inside the sheriff’s office and will not be allowed to possess weapons.

Sheriff Boen was elected as Franklin County Sheriff in 2011.

