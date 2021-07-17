Fraternity alumni host gun buyback event Saturday in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – A central Arkansas organization is working to get guns off the streets in the Capital City.

Phi Beta Sigma Incorporated fraternity Alumni hosted a gun buyback event in Little Rock Saturday.

People were able to come by and drop off their old guns in exchange for a gift card.

The guns were then handed over to LRPD.

Organizers say this weekend’s event will help with Operation Ceasefire, an LRPD initiative to get guns off the street and out of the wrong hands.

Larry Harris with the fraternity says it’s time for the community to step up and help.

“If we can save one life, it’s worth it,” said Harris. “It’s just something we need to do in the neighborhood to try to help curb it, to help change and make a difference.”

Friday, one person was shot and killed outside of a Dave & Buster’s making 34 homicides in Little Rock this year.

Harris said enough is enough.

“You got kids they’re taking guns to school, they’re picking up guns to stop any little altercation,” said Harris.

Harris said with one gun given back it saves more than just one life.

“the victim, the person that did the crime, other families, other kids and schools,” said Harris.

About 10 guns were collected at the event and given to LRPD.

Organizers say they want to hold more events like this in the future.