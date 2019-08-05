Free back-to-school immunizations in Central Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – As summer comes to a close, it’s time to start getting children prepared for the coming school year in central Arkansas, including receiving required immunizations. Baptist Health Community Outreach is offering several opportunities for free back-to-school shots.

Vaccinations will be available in August at the following locations:

Jacksonville

Martin Street Youth Center (201 West Martin St.), Monday, Aug. 5 from 3 to 6. p.m.

Little Rock

Mosaic Church (6221 Colonel Glenn Rd.), Tuesday, Aug. 6, from 2 to 4 p.m.

Dunbar Community Ctr. (1001 W. 16th), Thursday, Aug. 8, from 3 to 6 p.m.

Liberty Hill Baptist (1215 S. Schiller), Monday, Aug. 12, from 3 to 6 p.m.

St. John Baptist (2501 S. Main St.), Wednesday, Aug. 14, from 3 to 6 p.m.

West Central Community Ctr. (4521 John Barrow Rd.), Sat., Aug. 17, from 9 a.m. to noon

North Little Rock

New Hope Baptist (1821 Edmond St.), Sat., Aug. 3, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Heaven’s Loft (518 W. 26th St.), Wednesday, Aug. 7, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

NLR Academy (5500 Lynch Dr.), Sat., Aug. 10, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sherwood

Sylvan Hills United Methodist Church (9921 AR 107), Thursday Aug. 1, from 4 to 7 p.m. (preschool physicals available)

Free backpacks filled with school supplies will be given to the first 50 children who receive immunizations at each location. Please bring your child’s shot records as well as proof of Medicaid coverage or other health insurance for verification purposes only.

The back-to-school immunization clinics are just one of the ways Baptist Health Community Outreach gives back to the communities that Baptist Health serves. Other initiatives include the Community Walking Program, cooking classes, the Diabetes Empowerment Education program and a blood pressure management program. The efforts have been recognized by the National Research Corporation as Arkansas’ “Best Community Health Program.”

For more information about Baptist Health Community Outreach’s free back-to-school immunization clinics, call Baptist Health HealthLine at 1-888-BAPTIST or visit baptist-health.com.