Free cab rides home on New Years Eve, Rainwater, Holt & Sexton to pay

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News Release) – In an effort to curb drunk driving accidents on New Years Eve, Rainwater, Holt & Sexton will again be paying for cab rides home for anyone who has been drinking this New Year’s Eve. This is the second year in a row for Rainwater, Holt & Sexton to offer free cab rides to the community.

A partnership set up between Rainwater, Holt & Sexton, Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) and Little Rock Yellow Cab will provide the cab rides in Little Rock. Rides will be paid for between 11 p.m. and 3 a.m. on New Year’s Eve, 2019. Pickup locations must be within the city of Little Rock and the destination must be within 20 miles. The ride must also be a ride home.

To get a cab ride home individuals should call 222-2222 and tell them Rainwater, Holt & Sexton is paying.

“One of the worst parts of our job as injury lawyers at Rainwater, Holt & Sexton is seeing the needless aftermath of injuries and deaths caused by drunk driving. So, this year we have decided to partner with MADD and do something about it,” said Mike Rainwater, a partner at Rainwater, Holt and Sexton.

The hope of the program is to cut down on drunk driving related accidents, injuries, and deaths around the holiday season.