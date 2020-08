LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Jefferson Comprehensive Care System Inc (JCCSI) in partnership with

Community Health Centers of Arkansas (CHCA) will be offering free COVID-19 testing on

Saturday, August 15 at Philander Smith College in Little Rock.

The testing will be on Saturday, August 15 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Philander Smith College, 900 W. Daisy Bates Dr. in Little Rock. The testing will take place in Tate’s Gym.