Free COVID-19 testing events coming to Montgomery, Pike and Garland counties

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) — The Healthy Connections Free Covid-19 Testing Pop-up tour will reach its ninth and 10th counties in Arkansas this week.

After scheduled events this week on Tuesday, June 16 in Mount Ida (Montgomery County) and Thursday, June 18 in Glenwood (Pike County), Healthy Connections will have reached more than 13 percent of Arkansas counties, providing free Covid-19 testing to anyone who wants to be tested. Previous pop-up testing events have been held in Clark (Arkadelphia), Garland (Hot Springs, Hot Springs Village), Hot Spring (Malvern), Howard (Nashville), Polk (Mena), Pulaski (Little Rock), Saline (Benton), and Sevier (De Queen) counties.

Testing will then shift back to Garland County for a stop on Friday, June 19 at Hot Springs Mall and Tuesday, June 23 at the Hot Springs Village West Gate. No insurance information is needed or will be collected and no appointment is necessary. Patients will drive-through and get tested, via the new simple Covid-19 test, from their vehicles.

· Tuesday, June 16 – Mill Circle, Mount Ida (behind Subway), 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

· Thursday, June 18 – 510 N. 1st St., Glenwood (Pike County Fairgrounds), 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

· Friday, June 19 – 4501 Central Ave., Hot Springs (Hot Springs Mall)

· Tuesday, June 23 – 121 Cordoba Center Drive, Hot Springs Village, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Healthy Connections pledged to complete mass testing for Covid-19 throughout its service area. The complete schedule of events and testing information can be seen at www.GetTestedFree.com.

This test is the simple test. While it remains a nasal swab, the test is reported by most patients to be painless. See an example of the test and how it is given at www.GetTestedFree.com.

Patients can also be tested in any Healthy Connections clinic both for Covid-19 and Covid-19 antibodies. Call 888-710-8220 for clinic appointments at locations in Little Rock, Hot Springs, Malvern, Arkadelphia, Mount Ida, Mena, and De Queen. Visit www.healthy-connections.org to find the location nearest to you.

Healthy Connections clinics are open, safe, healthy, and here for the communities they serve. The Healthy Connections community health network is a federally-qualified health center (FQHC). Healthy Connections and Evolve Behavioral Health both accept Medicaid, ARKids 1st, Medicare, and most private health insurance. There is also a sliding-fee scale for patients without health insurance who qualify. Medicaid patients may be required to switch their primary care provider to Healthy Connections before they can be seen. Learn more about Healthy Connections at www.healthy-connections.org.