Free mulch giveaway in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. — There is a mulch giveaway in Pulaski County.

Here is the Facebook post about the giveaway:

“Pulaski County is hosting a two day FREE mulch giveaway!

No load limit, come haul away all you want!

This event is open to all residents.

Date: Friday, June 12th 2020

Saturday, June 13th 2020

Time: 8am to 4pm (or until we run out)

Location: The Old Smoky Hollow Building

2979 W 32nd St, Little Rock, AR 72204

Look for signs on Roosevelt Rd, near the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office

If you can’t wait for mulch, head to the Two Rivers Park or Batesville Pike mulch sites and load some up!”