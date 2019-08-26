Free pantry in Conway helps high school students

Conway, Ark.- A Conway high school teacher has taken her students well being into her own hands.



What started off as a passion project for art teacher Crystal Certain has turned into a closet full of essentials for hungry students. It is called the “Certain Little Free Class Pantry”. She described the student that inspired her to go bigger after she noticed he constantly asked for snacks.



“He finally opened up to me and said it’s because I don’t eat at home because I have to make sure my brothers and sisters eat. I was like how long did it take for him to come talk to me? How many others in my class aren’t comfortable sharing that with me,” said Certain.



Before this school year she went around the city and placed boxes at local stores and businesses for the community to drop off donations. She also donates her own money and students drop off goods to her classroom as well.



“With something like this there is no overhead it goes right to the shelves and right out to the kids.”



Inside the pantry you will find feminine products, hygiene products, and lots of food as well as grab and go snacks. This year she has expanded her pantry to different classrooms. Throughout the school there are seven locations. The biggest one is in Crystal’s classroom.



She hopes other schools will consider this idea to help students in need.



If you are interested in donating you can contact her through Facebook. Just search “Certain Little Free Class Pantry”.