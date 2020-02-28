Free preventive health screenings March 4 in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Minority Health Commission (AMHC) will open its doors to the public on Wednesday, March 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to offer free health screenings to the Little Rock community.

The agency’s trained staff and volunteer nurses will perform preventive screenings for diabetes, glucose, cholesterol, blood pressure and BMI at its office located at 1501 S. Main St., Suite A.

No I.D. or insurance is required. Health education materials will be provided.

The AMHC offers this service on the first Wednesday of every month.

For questions or for more information, contact Onekia Freeman at Onekia.Freeman@arkansas.gov or 501-683-4970.

The Arkansas Minority Health Commission works to assure that all minority Arkansans have equitable access to preventive health care and seeks ways to promote health and prevent diseases and conditions that are prevalent among minority populations.