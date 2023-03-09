LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A new program allows patrons to get anything broken repaired at Little Rock’s Dee Brown Library.

The Central Arkansas Library System announced Wednesday that it had begun holding monthly meetings of Repair Café, an organization for people to gather and repair whatever is brought in. The next CALS Repair Café is from 2 – 4 p.m. March 19.

A library spokesman said examples of repairable items are toasters, lamps, hair dryers, clothes, bikes and toys, although anything broken is welcome.

The Dee Brown Library also has a Tool Library for checkout to aid repairs. Experts will also be on hand to help volunteers with guidance and advice at no charge.

The Repair Café organization began in Amsterdam in 2009. The volunteer organization is meant to give new life to broken things and keep them out of the landfill.

Any experts interested in volunteering are encouraged to email Rachel at ToolLibrary@cals.org or call 501-568-7494 for more information.