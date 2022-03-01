LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A 10-year veteran of the Arkansas Dept. of Corrections was shot and killed in Maumelle Monday morning, prompting a widespread outpouring of support from the state. Family members and friends remember Sgt. Joshua Caudell as generous and heroic.

Caudell, 29, was part of a K-9 unit asked to assist Maumelle Police in a manhunt Monday. He was shot and later died. The person of interest, Demark Jordan, was arrested Tuesday.

Kyle Rawlinson is Caudell’s older brother. He said his brother was, “a real-life hero.”

“Josh was somebody every young boy should grow up to be,” Rawlinson said. “He worked hard for his wife and three kids. I’m older than him, but I looked up to him.”

Rawlinson said Caudell went into the Coast Guard when he was 17, and he joined the Dept. of Corrections when he was 19.

“Some kids don’t know what they want to do with their lives,” Rawlinson said. “Josh always knew he wanted to be a hero.”

The Dept. of Corrections has stepped in to take care of Caudell’s family while they grieve, Rawlinson said, something that’s just another example of the support Arkansas has shown.

“We appreciate everything,” Rawlinson said. “He was a hero’s hero.”

Makayla McMichael grew up with Caudell, and she said he was, “like a brother.”

“I love him no matter what,” McMichael said. “He’ll always be a brother to me.”

McMichael said Caudell was a kind, generous person. He gave her a pair of boots when she needed them.

“I’m gonna keep the boots forever,” McMichael said. “They’re not going anywhere. They’re going to stay right with me until the day I go.”