Friends host bone marrow drive for sorority sister

A Little Rock teacher who needs a life saving bone marrow transplant hopes she'll find a match.

Wakefield elementary teacher Tonya Courtney was diagnosed with leukemia last September.

Her sorority sisters jumped into action, holding a bone marrow drive at the Saint Mark Baptist church in hopse of finding her a match.

"I feel good today, I haven't had any chemo in about 45 days and I'm full of energy. I'm excited and really positive hoping that someone will come through as a match for me today but if not for me you save another life" - Tonya Courtney.

