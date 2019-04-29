Local News

Friends host bone marrow drive for sorority sister

Posted: Apr 28, 2019 09:20 PM CDT

Updated: Apr 28, 2019 09:54 PM CDT

A Little Rock teacher who needs a life saving bone marrow transplant hopes she'll find a match. 

Wakefield elementary teacher Tonya Courtney was diagnosed with leukemia last September. 

Her sorority sisters jumped into action, holding a bone marrow drive at the Saint Mark Baptist church in hopse of finding her a match. 

"I feel good today, I haven't had any chemo  in about 45 days and I'm full of energy. I'm excited and really positive hoping that someone will come through as a match for me today but if not for me you save another life" - Tonya Courtney. 

If you weren't able to make it to the event today you can order a kit online and support tonya at the link provided here. 

