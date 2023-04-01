LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Friends of the Animal Village are getting the word out about efforts to reconnect Arkansans in the path of the storm with their missing animals.

A Facebook page has been set up called TORNADO 3/31 Central Arkansas Lost and Found Pets where pictures of the lost and found are being posted.

Betsy Robb from Friends of the Animal Village encourages anyone who sees a lost pet to take a picture and submit it to the page.

“If you see a lost pet, take a picture really quick before you do anything else, that way we at least have a sighting that we can. We will provide a kennel for you if you need one, just call Friends of the Animal Village.”

Robb also added that if anyone finds a lost pet and needs to scan it for a microchip, you can contact the Animal Village and they will coordinate with volunteers to get that done.