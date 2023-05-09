Mother’s Day was declared an official holiday in 1914 by President Woodrow Wilson and is ranked as the most popular day for phone calls.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Want to get mom that special something this Mother’s Day? Why not try a gift with an Arkansas flavor.

Here are some suggestions for fun Mother’s Day gifts from Arkansas producers.

GIVE ARKANSAS JEWELRY

Jewelry is always a popular gift for the holiday, and Arkansas jewelry makers have a selection to fit a range of budgets and tastes.

Bang-Up Betty is a popular North Little Rock jewelry maker and gift store. She also takes custom commissions if you have something unique in mind.

Bella Vista Jewelry has 200 stores nationally, but its flagship store for its offerings is in Little Rock. You might even see about signing Mom up for a calligraphy class, or check out some of the art prints for sale.

ART FROM AN ARKANSAS ARTIST

A thing of beauty is a very appropriate gift for Mother’s Day and an Arkansas-produced beautiful thing would only be all-the-more so.

Central Arkansas artist Sherry J. Williamson has done a range of paintings for Arkansas residents. Her modern style is unique.

A North Little Rock creator of unique wood sculptures has an Etsy store at MilwerkModern.

Is Mom a painter? Wild Ozark makes pigments from Arkansas rocks. Proprietor Madison Woods also has her artworks for sale, all created using her Arkansas-made pigments.

Whimsical little clay houses are crafted at the Beth S Macre studio in northwest Arkansas. She also has coloring pages at her Etsy shop.

SOMETHING UNIQUELY ARKANSAS

But perhaps the idea is for something out of the mainstream. If that’s the case, Arkansas has selections for the unexpected gift.

Arkansocks from an Arkansas sock maker in the business since 2015. Its products are intended to pay tribute to the natural landscape and culture of Arkansas.

In northwest Arkansas, the Little Mountain Bindery has notebook-oriented gifts and gift boxes. It is also a good place to find out what a Fillion is.

GIFT SHOPS FOR A RANGE OF SELECTIONS

Perhaps you would rather browse a range of selections to see what a good fit as a gift would be. An Arkansas gift shop would fill that need.

The Arkansas Made section of the Historic Arkansas Museum Store has a range of gifts from home décor to toys and jewelry.

The Good Earth Garden Center has a selection of growing things, but it also has a large gift shop. Pottery and planters are there, but also décor, lotions, soaps and shower flowers for Mom.

For an Arkansas-originating gift with an international reach, consider a donation to Heifer International. A donation will provide livestock, water, education, or a range of needs to an overseas family in need.

Remember, Mother’s Day is this Sunday, so you must make the orders in time for delivery.