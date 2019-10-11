Frost Advisories & Freeze Watches In Effect Tonight

For those that live in north-central and northwest Arkansas be advised that a frost advisory and a freeze watch will be in effect. For the areas, highlighted above, temperatures will be cooling to the middle and lower 30s.

Looking at the average first frost dates for the frost advisory area, the middle 30s that are forecast tonight, are not far off to when they usually arrive.

The same cannot be said for the area in northwest Arkansas that could observe freezing temperatures. Generally, readings near 32 degrees don’t occur until the end of October for locations like Fayetteville. If freezing temperatures are recorded tonight, that would be considered early since the average start date is a few weeks away.

So what do you need to do? If you live in the frost advisory or freeze watch areas, make sure to tend to anything that is sensitive to these kinds of temperatures like pets, and plants. It might not be a bad idea to wrap up exposed outdoor pipes and cover faucets.

Tonight might also be the first time for many to turn the heat on in your home. Make sure to have your furnace checked to ensure that it is running properly. Also, this is a good time to change the batteries inside your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.