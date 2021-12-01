Funeral services held for fallen MEMS paramedic Major Dean Douglas

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Family and friends gathered in North Little Rock to say goodbye to MEMS paramedic Maj. Dean Douglas Wednesday.

Douglas died after being injured in a crash during the Little Rock Marathon.

Serving for nearly three decades, Douglas has been remembered by his peers as someone who could bring cheer in times of stress and as a paramedic who saved hundreds of lives during his career.

The service included many colleagues remembering how Douglas was not only as a lifesaver, dedicating his life to serving the community, but also someone looking to support his fellow paramedics and emergency responders during their trying times.

MEMS executive director Greg Thompson noted that even in his death, Douglas was trying to save lives.

“Major Douglas was a 28-year veteran of MEMS. He leaves a legacy of service and honor and will be missed by all who knew him,” he said. “Major Douglas was a wonderful husband, father, friend, veteran, firefighter, paramedic, teacher and healer. As an organ donor, he has provided his last act of heroism. Major Douglas exemplified the very best of humanity.”