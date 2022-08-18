LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The capital city’s police department is getting settled into its new headquarters building.

The new Little Rock Police Department building is a state-of-the-art facility and fully operational, besides a few more things that need to be moved over.

It houses one of the department’s largest conference rooms which can seat nearly 40 people around the table, not including chairs along the wall for meetings. It can also be utilized as an operations center.

The department also gave a sneak peek into the progress being made on the Real-Time Crime Center.

The interim chief told reporters the department continues to rebuild its relationship with the media. The tour comes weeks after the department started holding public briefings again at homicides.