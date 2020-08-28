GALLERY: Tropical Storm Laura brings damage, power outage to Arkansas

  • Photo Courtesy: Amber Butera
  • North Little Rock, Photo Courtesy: Lisa Sharkey
  • Little Rock, Photo Courtesy: De’Shae Bumgardner
  • Conway, Photo Courtesy: Jaymi Dallas
  • Conway, Photo Courtesy: Jaymi Dallas
  • Little Rock, Photo Courtesy: Srikanth Chennupati
  • Little Rock, Photo Courtesy: Srikanth Chennupati
  • Little Rock, Photo Courtesy: Srikanth Chennupati
  • Little Rock, Photo Courtesy: Srikanth Chennupati
  • Joy, Photo Courtesy: Chase Phillips
  • Donaldson, Photo Courtesy: Samantha Crow
  • Donaldson, Photo Courtesy: Samantha Crow
  • Redfield, Photo Courtesy: Lanajo Newton Parker-Daniel
  • Redfield, Photo Courtesy: Lanajo Newton Parker-Daniel
  • Redfield, Photo Courtesy: Lanajo Newton Parker-Daniel
  • Redfield, Photo Courtesy: Lanajo Newton Parker-Daniel
  • Camden, Photo Courtesy: Rick Mclelland
  • Camden, Photo Courtesy: Rick Mclelland
  • Hot Springs Village, Photo Courtesy: Tammy Billiot
  • Hot Springs Village, Photo Courtesy: Tammy Billiot
  • Hot Springs Village, Photo Courtesy: Tammy Billiot
  • Hot Springs Village, Photo Courtesy: Tammy Billiot
  • Hot Springs Village, Photo Courtesy: Tammy Billiot
  • Cabot, Photo Courtesy: Bill and Trendalyn Fugo
  • Cabot, Photo Courtesy: Bill and Trendalyn Fugo
  • Morrilton, Photo Courtesy: Brittany Jones
  • Little Rock, Photo Courtesy: Laura Ochoa

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- On Thursday, Tropical Storm Laura caused damage, flooding and thousands of power outages.

The photos above were taken and sent to us by viewers.

If you have photos of storm damage, please send them to pics@fox16.com.

