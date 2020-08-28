LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- On Thursday, Tropical Storm Laura caused damage, flooding and thousands of power outages.
The photos above were taken and sent to us by viewers.
If you have photos of storm damage, please send them to pics@fox16.com.
LATEST POSTS:
- Fire crews on scene at Benton restaurant and hotel
- GALLERY: Tropical Storm Laura brings damage, power outage to Arkansas
- Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton takes podium at RNC
- Bryant bus driver facing DWI, endangering welfare charges after bus driven into ditch
- Tornado Watch extended to 11 p.m. Thursday for parts of north-central & northeast Arkansas