GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. – Garland County deputies are asking for help from those who may have video or audio of the Lake Hamilton plane crash.

Officials with the Garland County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Monday that a single-engine Cessna 177 airplane crashed near Port-au-Prince Street on Lake Hamilton. The crash claimed the life of 49-year-old Pilot Daniel Dale Jones and left a woman injured.

Deputies are asking anyone living in the area of 161 Port Au Prince who may have caught the crash on external surveillance cameras, RING doorbell cameras or audio recorders to contact investigators at 501-622-3675.

Officials said the plane, which was traveling from Kentucky, had requested to land in Hot Springs “due to aircraft distress.” According to preliminary reports from the Federal Aviation Administration, the plane experienced engine issues before crashing.

Some renters and residents living in the area said that they heard the impact and saw the scene unfold after the crash. Deputies said that the plane was removed from Lake Hamilton.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are conducting an investigation.