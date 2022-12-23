GARLAND CO., Ark. – Two of the most valuable gifts are time and effort because those are things you just can’t get back. A handwritten letter is one of the best ways to give those gifts.

In Garland County, the community is coming together to give their time and effort to those who may need a reminder of how much they mean this Christmas season.

Putting pen to paper, a heartwarming message is folded and dropped in a box. During this time of year, the Garland County Library looks more like Santa’s workshop. Garland County Youth Services Librarian Brook Olsen said they get a lot of letters.

“We have over 350,” Olsen said.

The letters aren’t going under the tree, but instead into the hands of those who may not see a lot of cheer this time of year.

“It’s amazing to see people want to take the time to write a few thoughts down to somebody they don’t know,” Olsen said.

Partnering with Oaklawn Center on Aging and Home Instead, the handwritten notes will make their way to seniors across the community.

Home Instead Marketing and Community Engagement Director Lee Kathryn Lackey and Oaklawn Center on Aging Executive Director Kathy Packard spoke on why they think the letters are so important.

“If you are aging in your home, you are isolated,” Lackey said.

“They are just going to be so appreciative that someone took the time to give their heart to them over Christmas,” Packard said.

One of those appreciative readers is Coach Jim Atwell.

“The kicker is when he said, ‘I hate the cold.’ I can handle the heat a lot better than the cold,” Atwell said.

With each word he finds some comfort, even though it’s signed, sealed and delivered by a stranger.

“It’s got a big ole heart down at the bottom of it which you know that always makes you feel good,” Atwell said.

A letter can sometimes seem like a small gesture.

“Most valuable gift you can give is your time,” Lackey said.

It can be the best way to show just how much you care.

“It’s super because somebody you know still remembers that you’re around,” Atwell said.

The library also hopes this is a way to make seniors more aware of their services and increase their quality of life.