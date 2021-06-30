Garland County mother charged after six-year-old boy drowns in Lake Catherine

GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. — One day after a six-year-old boy drowned in a Garland County lake, new details reveal what led up to his death.

According to the Garland County Sheriff’s office, six-year-old Dante O’Brien was reported missing around 11:00 Tuesday morning.

Deputies, Arkansas State Police, and firefighters all searched for the little boy. When they found him in the water it was too late.

According to an affidavit the boy’s mother, 25-year-old Sarah Breshears, said she was asleep when her son got out of her house. She agreed to a drug test and tested positive for meth.

“I think it was a terrible, tragic accident and it was due to drugs,” Quinn said.

According to reports from the Garland County Sheriff’s office, that wasn’t the first time O’Brien was found outside the house without his mother’s knowledge.

“We saw the cars over there we saw the police there a couple times,” Quinn said.

In a report, GCSO got a call May 15th from a neighbor to do a welfare check.

In the report, the neighbor said she found the boy on the backside of her property in a soiled diaper only. It also said this was the second day in a row this happened. It also said a Department of Human Services agent was called out and the Child Abuse Hotline was notified.

Nine days later, deputies got another call. This time it was from a different neighbor. In the report, he said it was the third time the child has wandered from home wearing nothing but a soiled diaper. Deputies made contact with Breshears and she said her son is autistic and has learned how to unlock the exterior doors of the home despite the new locks and door alarms that have been installed.

In the report, it said a DHS agent was called out. They scheduled home and office visits with Breshears.

The third time was just over a week ago. A neighbor called the sheriff’s office saying she heard a whining at her front door. In the report, it said she looked outside and saw this small child who walked into her home.

She states he went to the bathroom and began drinking water from the toilet. The report said a DHS agent came out again.

“I think Sarah really really tried to take care of them and she just got mixed up in drugs,” Quinn said.

As Quinn thinks about this six-year-old boy gone too soon, she wonders if there wasn’t something more that could have been done.

“I feel bad for them. I wish it could have been prevented somehow,” Quinn said.

According to the sheriff’s office, her two seven-year-old kids were also in the house at the time. Breshears is charged with three counts of endangering the welfare of a minor.

We did reach out to DHS and they said all child maltreatment investigations are confidential by law, so they can not comment.