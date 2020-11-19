Garland County murder suspect arrested for November 12 murder

HOT SPRINGS, Ark.- An arrest was made on Thursday morning for the November 12 death of Derrick Franklin that happened on Lost Creek Road in Garland County.

The Garland County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division and the Arkansas Community Corrections Special Response Team located and arrested 29 year old Shane Goines at the Best Western Winner’s Circle Motel in Hot Springs, Arkansas.

Goines was located with Whitney R Bulfone, 21, at the motel and both were arrested.

Goines was arrested on a second-degree murder warrant and is currently being held at the Garland County Detention Center. Bulfone was arrested on charges of Hindering Apprehension.

Both are being held with no bond.

