GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. — There is still a lot of support for the people working on the frontlines in the midst of COVID-19.

The Garland County Sheriff’s Department along with several other law enforcement agencies will be giving a tribute to the staff at CHI St. Vincent in Hot Springs on Thursday.

From 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., multiple police agencies will be there with flashing lights to encourage the staff. We expect it will be a beautiful sight.