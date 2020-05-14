Garland County Police memorial Ceremony 2020

GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. (News release) — For a number of years, the Garland County Sheriff’s Office FOP Lodge #26 has honored fallen officers in Garland County by hosting the Police Memorial Ceremony with the help of the Hot Springs Police Department, Arkansas State Police, Hot Springs Village Police, and National Park Service.

Previous ceremonies consisted of readings from local officials and keynote speakers, the

posting of colors, and our National Anthem. We would honor our fallen officers with the

presentation of the ceremonial wreaths and the Hero’s Roll Call while concluding with the

playing of taps.

This year, unfortunately, it is with great regret that we are unable to host our traditional

events due to the COVID-19 pandemic, prediction of bad weather, and adhering to social

distancing. The memorial will remain open starting at 6 pm to the public for those who

wish to pay their respects. This decision was a difficult one, but we believe it is the right one.

We are saddened that our community and partner agencies cannot come together this year

to grieve the loss of the officers who were killed in the line of duty, but given the national

crisis, we must continue to make the safety of the public our first priority.

If the community wishes to leave any type of candle at the memorial, we respectfully ask

that the candle is in a type of glass case for safety reasons.