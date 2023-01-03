GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. – Garland County deputies are investigating after a man told them he found a body while checking his game cameras.

According to the Garland County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call in reference to a body being found on property in the 9000 block of Highway 7 North on Jan. 1 just after 5 p.m.

After deputies and the Garland County corner responded to the scene, officials said they were taken to where the body was located. The scene was then turned over to investigators, deputies said.

Law enforcement officials have not released the identity of the victim at this time.

Officials with the Garland County Sheriff’s Office said this is an ongoing investigation.