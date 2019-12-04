Garland County Sheriff’s Office searching for arson suspects in auto shop fire

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – Surveillance video released by the Garland County Sheriff’s Office shows the moment two suspects lit a Hot Springs auto shop on fire. It happened at Elite Paint and Body and they’re hoping this video will lead to an arrest.

Time stamp 2:29 a.m. suspects are caught on camera walking up to a front window at Elite Paint and Body and at 2:31 a.m. the building was up in flames.

“A year and a half of hard work, gone in a minute and a half. That’s all it took for them to burn it down,” Co-owner David Overton said.

An hour later, Overton got the call his business was destroyed. Now, ashes cover the ground of this empty shop.

“Just smoke and water damage everywhere,” Overton said.

He just has two questions, who and why?

“There’s a number of reasons why arsons occur,” Garland County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division Captain Scotty Dodd said.

Captain Dodd believes it’s just a matter of time before those questions are answered.

“Somebody knows who these individuals are. Somebody knows the reason why,” Dodd said.

Overton hopes it comes sooner rather than later.

“Moving to a new location and opening it up and them doing it again, that’s my biggest fear,” Overton said.

The Garland County Sheriff’s Office believes at least three people were involved, the two lighting the fire and the driver of the vehicle. They are offering a $2500 reward for any information leading to an arrest. If you know who the suspects are you can call the Sheriff’s Department at (501) 622-3690