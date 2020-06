LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Garth Brooks is doing a Drive In Theater Concert across theaters all over North America and it’s coming to Arkansas.

There are two locations where the concert will be taking place.

Fayetteville – 9:00 p.m. at 112 Drive-In (this location is currently sold out).

Moutain View – 9:00 p.m. at Stone Drive In.

General Admission ticket prices are $100 per car/truck. This will happen rain or shine.

Tickets are on sale at www.ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks