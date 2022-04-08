LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As Arkansans end their work week and prepare to fill up at the pump for the weekend, gas prices are continuing a slow decline.

Over the last week, the average price for a gallon of regular gas in the Natural State has dropped 6 cents to $3.73 according to date from AAA’s Gas Price Monitor. However, the state average is down only 4 cents compared to one month ago, when gas was averaging $3.77 a gallon.

Unfortunately for drivers who use diesel fuel, the state average is currently $4.78 per gallon, over a dollar more than regular. Also, the cost of a gallon of diesel is currently 36 cents higher than it was a month ago.

In central Arkansas, drivers in Little Rock are currently paying $3.71 for a gallon of regular, while the average in Hot Springs is $3.72. In Pine Bluff, however, prices at the pump are slightly higher than the state average, with a gallon of regular currently at $3.75.

Currently the cheapest county in Arkansas to buy gas is Greene County, which has an average of $3.50, while Lafayette County is still the most expensive at $4.03 per gallon.

Across the country, the national average for gas is $4.14 per gallon, which is down 8 cents from a week ago. Currently the most expensive gas in the country is still in California which averages $5.79 per gallon and the cheapest gas in the country can be found in Missouri, which is averaging $3.70.