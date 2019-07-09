Gassville man arrested in Fulton County after vehicle pursuit

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. – A man from Gassville was arrested earlier this morning after being pursued by police on U.S. Highway 62 East in Baxter County.

Dylan O. Lawyer, 25, reportedly avoided police and eventually abandoned his vehicle after deputies lost sight of him.

Officials say the vehicle he was driving was revealed to have been stolen sometime overnight and a firearm was found inside.

A canine search team and helicopter were deployed by the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office to find the suspect.

The search lasted over three hours until a white pickup truck approached a roadblock and stopped.



White pickup stopped at roadblock

The driver told deputies that the person in the backseat was the person they were looking for.

Lawyer had allegedly broken into an elderly couple’s home and forced them to try and drive him out of the area.

Lawyer faces multiple felony charges in both Baxter and Fulton County.



Dylan O. Lawyer

Lawyer was booked on charges of:

Criminal attempt to commit aggravated burglary

Aggravated Assault

Breaking or entering

Fleeing

Theft of Property

Possession of Firearm by convicted felon

Criminal mischief

Habitual offender

Dylan O. Lawyer

The bond for Lawyer is set at $100,000, and he will appear in Baxter County Circuit Court on July 11.

