Breaking News
Man dead in Pine Bluff homicide

Gator alert in Sherwood: Watch your pets!

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SHERWOOD, Ark. – There’s an alligator alert in Sherwood and residents are being urged to keep a close eye on their pets.

That’s according to this Twitter post on Monday from the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss