Gator alert in Sherwood: Watch your pets!

SHERWOOD, Ark. – There’s an alligator alert in Sherwood and residents are being urged to keep a close eye on their pets.
That’s according to this Twitter post on Monday from the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office:
Sherwood Animal Control confirms an alligator has been spotted off Highway 67 near Warden Road. This photo was taken September 28.The shelter has been in communication with Arkansas Game & Fish. This is an important reminder to secure your pets.(Photo Credit: Tina Stevens) pic.twitter.com/I6q6LXRS27— Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office (@SheriffPulaski) October 14, 2019
