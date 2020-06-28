George Floyd’s family joins Arkansas MLK Commission to push statewide voting initiative

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — His name has been heard all around the world.

“It went international, to New Zealand, to Germany, to Israel, to China,” Floyd’s aunt, Angela Harrelson said. “I’m like wait a minute people were really affected by this.”

This weekend George Floyd’s aunt, Angela Harrelson, came to Arkansas sending a message of change — after her nephew lost his life by the hands of police Minneapolis.

“That was like a modern day lynching has that took place and that’s what moved people and everyone around the world said wait a minute, that it’s not right,” Harrelson said.

George Floyd’s family said because of his story laws are changing but more laws need to change and that starts with voting and that’s why they are here for the first time in Arkansas.

“That’s what we’re here for now George Floyd, Perri is what we call him,” Floyd’s cousin, Paris Stevens said.

Harrelson said the United States turned their compassion into action, and now they are remembering their loved one while spreading change.

“He was well rounded, he had a big heart,” Stevens said. “He wanted to do big things. So now it’s our time to lead his legacy on.”

Saturday, the family joined the Arkansas Martin Luther Kind Jr. Commission for an event, promoting a statewide voting initiative… Get Out To Vote.

The event filled the parking lot at the MLK Jr. Commission on Broadway Street with a stage that featured local officials, and special guests. More than 50 people came out to listen in on the personal stories and education side of voting and their next steps to change.

Executive director of the commission, DuShun Scarbrough said Arkansas’s voter turn out has been low but he’s hoping to change that with events like this.

“The 55th anniversary to the milestone of the voting rights act, we felt like this would be a great opportunity to utilize as a springboard to help initiate a non-partisan effort on voting to educate, to inspire and to encourage to vote,” Scarbrough said.

Harrelson said this is just the start of the push for change.



“Continue to fight, because like I said these people have did this to George, Perri, have not been convicted and you know how anything can happen,” Harrelson said.

Moving forward the Floyd’s said voting is the next step but they want to see continuous change moving forward… they say we have to continue to fight for change. They it’s not just police reform but a way of life when you start growing up.