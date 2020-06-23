Georgia man wanted for murder, possibly in Arkansas

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — A Georgia man is wanted in regards to a murder that occurred in Conyers, GA on Monday, 06/15/2020.

Keshone Quantarious Smith is believed to be traveling in a white in color Hyundai Elantra, with an Arkansas license plate of “496ZDO”. He is believed to have returned to Arkansas.



Any information resulting in the capture of this subject may result in a cash reward of up to $2,000.00 through www.CrimeStoppersAtlana,org.



Anyone with information on Keshone Smith’s location is asked to call the Georgia crime stoppers at 404-577-8477, the Pine Bluff Police Detective office at 870-730-2090, or the dispatch center at 870-541-5300.