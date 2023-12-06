LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Among hundreds of delicious, sweet treats this Holiday season, Kilwins Chocolates, Fudge & Ice Cream in the downtown River Market area of Little Rock, is displaying a 23-lb. artisan chocolate Santa throughout the season.

The chocolate Santa will be donated to the Arkansas Children’s Hospital at the end of the season to help spread some Christmas cheer to the children who will be spending the holidays in the hospital. The large Santa is solid white and milk chocolate and is completely edible.

Owner David Lister says he wanted to do something festive for the holidays for his customers as well as spread the joy of Christmas to children who are away from home. In the meantime, families can come out and take a look at the large chocolate Santa and also shop for their favorite holiday treats and stocking stuffers. The store is open daily until 9 p.m.

For more information, please visit Kilwins.com.