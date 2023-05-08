LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Mother’s Day is coming up Sunday meaning moms around central Arkansas will be showered with gifts, as long as they get delivered on time.

For those sending a gift or other special delivery, here are some dates and deadlines to know to make sure your items get delivered on or before May 14.

SENDING FLOWERS

Flowers are a Mom’s Day tradition for you and many people. Better to get your order in early, although last-minute options may be out there.

Central Arkansas florist Tipton & Hurst offers worldwide delivery through the Arkansas-based Flower Shop Network and is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Mother’s Day. A spokesperson recommends getting your orders in early, however, as Mother’s Day can be “fluid” for inventory.

Howard Hurst recommends getting your order in by Wednesday to be on the safe side, especially for out-of-town delivery.

“We don’t want them to wait ‘til the last second,” Hurst said.

Floral Express in Little Rock offers online or in-person orders, including through its drive-up window. It will be open on Mother’s Day and has unique offerings for the holiday.

“We try not to sleep around here,” Sandy Ripley said about the Markham Street shop.

Little Rock’s Frances Flower Shop recommends getting your order in early, as demand can lead to them running out of some popular arrangements. They recommend at least a two-to-three-day advance order.

While these central Arkansas vendors offer delivery far from home, online florists also offer options.

Online florist FTD offers same-day delivery of Mother’s Day arrangements for you last-minute shoppers. As does 1-800 Flowers of its arrangements for Sunday delivery.

SENDING GIFTS

But some go past flowers into gifts that do not require watering. Here again, time matters.

For that matter, Amazon offers same-day delivery gifts for those rushed moments.

FedEx lists shipping deadlines, including choices between Friday and Saturday delivery. The cutoff for FedEx Home Delivery was May 5, so this is an excellent time to get it shipped without paying for the relatively expensive overnight option.

The United States Postal Service has its own set of delivery options. And, like other shippers, it has a Sunday option if you are in the right area and willing to pay the fee.

UPS is also available for shipping. Remember that the service will be closed on Mother’s Day, but some UPS stores may be open; you’ll have to check.

Remember, shipping to out-of-the-way places might need extra time. It’s always better to order a few days in advance than find yourself caught in a last-minute squeeze.