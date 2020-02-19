Girl Scout cookies arrive, sales begin Feb. 21

FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark. -- Nearly two years ago, a high school art teacher in Mayflower was arrested for having sex with one of her students, a 17-year-old boy. Jessica Kaplan pleaded guilty to the crime, and last month. The 32-year-old wife and mother received a sentence of 10 years probation and 15 years of registering as a sex offender.

Fox 16 obtained the case file, which sheds light on the interaction between Kaplan and the student through text messages over the course of more than a year, leading up to their sexual encounters. Kaplan and the student exchanged thousands of messages between each other, which prosecutor Hugh Finkelstein says might have been the strongest evidence.