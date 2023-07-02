LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Madison Carter, girlfriend of former Arkansas quarterback and White Hall head football coach Ryan Mallett released her first public statement since his tragic death while on vacation in Florida on Tuesday.

In a post on Facebook, Carter began by expressing that she will never understand why this happened.

“How do I even find the words. I prayed for you for 27 years, and we finally found each other,” the post stated. “I trust that God has a plan for everything, but I don’t think I will never understand why this happened. I’m so sorry I couldn’t save you, and I hope you know how hard I tried.”

In the heartfelt post, Carter highlighted his love for football as well as his love for his fellow human.

“Nothing was ever about you, it was always about others,” Carter’s statement read. “Multiple times, I heard you say ‘there are so many good people in this world,’ and that statement alone shows what kind of person you were. Always looking for the good.”

Carter finished by highlighting how loved and missed Mallett is by those he impacted throughout his life.

“Words cannot convey how badly I miss you,” Carter stated. “I hope you know how loved you are. By myself, your amazing family, your friends, your teammates, your students, and countless others. I don’t know how I’ll ever get past this.”

Carter’s entire statement reads: