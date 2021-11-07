Girls on the Run ends season with 5K

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — This year’s Girls on the Run 5k program crossed the finish line at Murray Park on Sunday.

This is the big finish for the eight-week season where elementary girls learn skills that apply to all aspects of their lives. They also learn about helping others through discussions, activities and games.

“This is her first year,” Michelle Justice, an Anthony School parent, said. “She’s in 3rd grade at the Anthony School, our school has a team every year, and they learn all about running, and they have a service project, right?”

The Girls on the Run organization serves 3rd-5th grade girls across all 50 states.