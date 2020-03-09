‘Go Red for Women’ event held in North Little Rock Sunday

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- People in North Little Rock came together for a special “Go Red for Women” event.

The Greater New Bibleway Church of God in Christ hosted the 12th annual revival Sunday.

Those at the event got to learn more about the American Heart Association’s national movement for women.

The ceremony included special guests who talked about people who have had health scares.

The purpose is to make sure the community is aware of heart disease and to celebrate people who fought through it.

“We want to make sure that we’re keeping the message for the women,” says coordinator June D. Joseph. “We want them to be mindful of what they need to do to maintain healthy hearts.”

They talked about ways to be healthier and check for things that can lead to heart failure.