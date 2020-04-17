GOOD NEWS: Regulars tip steakhouse entire stimulus check

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — A steakhouse in Pine Bluff found themselves at the receiving end of a kind gesture.
“Things have been barely getting by but we are making it. though,” said Allison Hall the General Manager at Colonial Steakhouse.
“We just started crying and thanking God because it came at a time that most of our staff really needed it,” said Hall.
Allison Hall is the General Manager at the steakhouse, owned by her parents.
Hall said regulars at the business picked up a to-go order and left the staff a huge tip.
“She was just sobbing and saying it was their whole stimulus,” said Dana Gateley the Owner of Colonial Steakhouse.
The tip was $1,200.
Dana Gateley the owner, said it was enough for every employee, even the ones not working to get $100.
“It was nice to be able to call with some good news,” said Hall.
Hall said it couldn’t have come at a better time.
Since restaurants can only do curbside pickup, Colonial Steakhouse had to cut down its staff from 12 to four people.
On top of that, they are now only open three days a week.
“We’ve been open for a very long time, nearly 50 years so we’re stubborn and we aren’t giving up. We are not going to give up,” said Hall.
While the steakhouse is ready to open back up, they are ecstatic for this act of kindness during a hard time.
