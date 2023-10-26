LITTLE ROCK, Ark. –Arkansans looking to throw together a last-minute costume that won’t break the bank, Goodwill has got your back.

This year, Goodwill Industries of Arkansas is hosting a costume contest. With several options, Goodwill can help you customize the perfect outfit.

All you have to do is buy your outfit from any Goodwill store and submit a picture to GoodwillAR.org for a chance to win a $50 gift card.

Some of the most popular choices this year are Barbie, Marvel characters, princesses and more.

Thrift shopping can cost less than other popular retail shops. Also, Goodwill helps surrounding communities with education, training and jobs.