Goodwill Industries of Arkansas celebrates Earth Day with over 34 million pounds of items removed from landfills

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Goodwill Industries of Arkansas announced a day before Earth Day their organization, with help from Arkansans, has been able to divert more than 34 million pounds of items from landfills in the state.

Earth Day is Thursday, April 22.

Officials say donors and shoppers help the nonprofit redirect an average of 24.5 million pounds of clothing and household items from landfills each year through its stores and 13.5 million pounds of items are diverted through Goodwill’s recycling programs.

David Jordan, production associate, disassembles a computer to ready it for recycling. Goodwill Goodwill Industries of Arkansas. Photo courtesy Goodwill Industries of Arkansas.

Goodwill’s e-waste program recycles electronic waste while also treating components as a reusable resource, with donated computers and other equipment sold at Goodwill’s computer store.

According to Goodwill, more than 4.5 million pounds of electronic waste has been diverted through this program. In total emissions, that’s a savings equivalent to: