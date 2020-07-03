Goodwill ‘listers’ discover rare items

When Pam Duran comes to work at Goodwill Industries of Arkansas in Little Rock, she never knows what type of items she may discover.

“I have listed boots from 1913,” Duran said.

Her job is unique. She is an e-commerce lister at Goodwill.

“I list interesting stuff on Shop Goodwill to sell,” Duran said.

She goes through donated items, researches them and then posts them on ShopGoodwill.com.

“Once we got these scarves in that the pilots in WWII wore. They were maps in case they got lost or their plane crashed, so that they could find their way out of enemy territory,” Duran explained. “They were silk and they wore them around their necks as part of their uniforms, so that they were hidden.”

The e-commerce area is filled with random items, like antique airplanes, record players, creepy dolls. Maliyah Reynolds said seeing a spinning wheel attracted her to this job.

“It was a spinning wheel and I’ve never seen one cause it was on sleeping beauty, so I thought that was real neat,” Reynolds said.

Reynolds has only been on the job for two months, but she has already discovered and researched some pretty expensive items.

“We found this Featherweight. It’s a sewing machine and it was only 29 made ever and it sold for $3500, so that was real neat,” Reynolds said.

The most expensive item Duran remembered finding was a broach with diamonds.

“We all thought it was fake,” Duran said. “It appraised at $10,000 and we ended up selling it for pretty close to that.”

You can bid on the items online. Each item starts at $9.99. All the money raised supports Goodwill programs, like the state’s only tuition free high school for adults, job training and re-entry programs.