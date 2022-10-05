LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Flyers worried that the high prices of travel are keeping them grounded may have some new options for a low-cost trip.

Southwest Airlines is currently having a sale on select flights for as low as $29 for a one-way ticket. For those flying out of Clinton National Airport in Little Rock, there are one-way flights to Atlanta and St Louis at that price.

Other low-cost destinations from Little Rock include Dallas for $49 one-way, while an $83 ticket will get flyers to Austin, Birmingham, Pensacola, Kansas City, Indianapolis and Nashville.

Travelers willing to pay for a ticket in the $100 – $170 range can get to vacations cities like Las Vegas, Tampa, Washington, Seattle, San Francisco and Orlando.

The winter sale is only going through October 6 at 11:59 p.m. Central Time, and the lower priced airfare is valid through November 29 – February 15, 2023, but not during the holiday travel season of December 16 – January 9, 2023.

Flyers looking to take a trip can book online at Southwest.com