LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Friday that Arkansas will have a record-breaking $1 billion surplus by June.

The last estimate before Friday’s reveal was $600 million.

The governor says there are several options to use the money, including funding broadband development, school facilities and tax relief for taxpayers.

Over 210,000 households in the state lack broadband. Hutchinson says half of those are covered by federal funding and it would cost the state $500 million to cover the remaining households.

In whichever direction the funds go, it would still have to be approved by the legislature.