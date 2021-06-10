Gov. Hutchinson declares state of emergency in response to southeast Arkansas flooding

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Thursday he has declared a state of emergency in response to flooding in southeast Arkansas.

The emergency declaration comes after over a foot of rain fell on some communities in a 24-hour period.

“After discussions with community members, local leaders, and the Division of Emergency Management, it quickly became clear that assistance is needed,” Governor Hutchinson said on Thursday. “Business owners, farmers, and everyone in the area are feeling the impact of this weather event, and we’re moving quickly to help however we can.”

The governor’s office said the declaration will direct $100,000 from the Emergency Response Fund of the Governor’s Disaster Fund to be used at the discretion of the Director of the Division of Emergency Management.

Hutchinson plans to visit Dumas Friday morning to assess the damage and needs of the communities impacted.