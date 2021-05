Gov. Hutchinson OKs limits on agencies’ race, sex training

FILE – In this Jan. 13, 2020, file photo, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks to reporters in Little Rock, Ark. Hutchinson on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, signed into law legislation banning nearly all abortions in the state, a sweeping measure that supporters hope will force the U.S. Supreme Court to revisit its landmark Roe v. Wade decision but opponents vow to block before it takes effect later this year. (AP Photo/Andrew Demillo, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson is allowing new limits to take effect on how race and sex are addressed in state employee training.

The Republican governor on Monday allowed a bill to become law without his signature to prohibit state agencies from teaching employees or contractors to believe what it calls “divisive concepts.”

The concepts barred include the belief that the U.S. is fundamentally racist or sexist.

The law doesn’t apply to public schools, colleges or universities.

Hutchinson said the measure doesn’t address any problem that exists and said its requirements are unnecessary.

Similar measures have advanced in other Republican legislatures.