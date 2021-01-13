Gov. Hutchinson releases state broadband map pinpointing location of high-speed internet providers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Wednesday the Arkansas State Broadband Map has been released.

The Arkansas State Broadband Map will allow Arkansans to pinpoint broadband providers in the state and will help state agencies in developing broadband policy, according to Governor Hutchinson.

“This project puts Arkansas on the cutting edge of broadband mapping nationally,” Governor Hutchinson said. “Broadband delivery is a top priority, and long before the pandemic, I asked state agencies to accelerate the closing of the digital divide between our cities and less-populated rural communities. Our diligence and proactive efforts put us in position to utilize federal funds we have received during the pandemic to enhance our broadband system. Our map identifies broadband sources by structure, a level of detail that allows users to find exactly where broadband is available.”

The project is a partnership between the State Broadband Office through the Arkansas Department of Commerce and the Department of Education.

The map will supplement the FCC’s broadband map and will provide a more thorough overview of broadband distribution in Arkansas, according to the governor’s office.

Hutchinson utilized money from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund to partner with national consulting firm CostQuest Associates to perform the detailed analysis.

According to state officials, the map allows a user to find nearby coverage by plugging in an address. The map will show the number of providers in the area, broadband companies providing service and service speed.

To see the map, click here.