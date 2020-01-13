Watch Live: Gov. Hutchinson to speak at joint Senate and House Committee on allowing refugees to settle in Arkansas

You can watch the meeting live by clicking here.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson is set to speak to a joint Senate and House committee Monday.

He will talk about his stance on allowing refugees to settle in Arkansas.

The governor’s decision comes after President Donald Trump said states would need written consent if they want to help to resettle refugees this year.

Today’s meeting comes ahead of a January 21 deadline for states to decide whether or not to let refugees in.

Governor Hutchinson will testify about why he’s ok with allowing refugees into the states. He says they are welcome as long as they enter the country legally.

In a letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Governor Hutchinson says he wants refugees to have a chance to become self-sufficient while they live here.

He has a plan to help too. Hutchinson says community groups and other organizations that support refugees will help them find jobs and acclimate to American life.

The governor spoke with city officials, religious groups and other nonprofits to welcome refugees with open arms.

The refugees will have to fill out applications and be approved for relocation to Arkansas.

Once they’re here, those nonprofits and faith-based groups will help them find support and employment opportunities.

There’s also a resettlement program that helps refugees get acclimated to American life. It offers financial and medical services for up to eight months after they get to the U.S.

Hutchinson has said the state fully supports border control and opposes illegal immigration, but believes Arkansas values what legal immigrants can contribute to the Natural State.

Arkansas is one of more than 40 states agreeing to take in refugees, as long as they have screenings and security checks.

An immigrant advocacy organization and a refugee resettlement agency will also be at Monday’s hearing.

The meeting starts at 9 a.m.

Fox16 will have a crew at the Governor’s testimony today, where we should get a clearer picture of how refugees will resettle.